Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,247. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

