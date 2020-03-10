Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 77,148 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,148 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 654,107 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. Eldorado Gold Corp has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

