Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 1,191,032 QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,191,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.50% of QEP Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

NYSE:QEP opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QEP. Piper Sandler cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.