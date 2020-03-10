Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 1,306.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246,928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.25% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

