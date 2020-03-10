Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Premier worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Premier by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

