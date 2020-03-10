Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 67,758 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1,568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Trex worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,874,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Trex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 203,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.90.

NYSE TREX opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

