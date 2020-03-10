Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,647 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

