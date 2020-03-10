Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,975 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of International Bancshares worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Corp has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.