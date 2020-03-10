Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Yamana Gold worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

