Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,631 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 173,659 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.