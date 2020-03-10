Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,573 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of CNH Industrial worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.