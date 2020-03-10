Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $138.41 and a one year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

