Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 849,700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Sibanye Gold worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

