Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

