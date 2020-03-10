Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.15 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 724.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,723 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 290.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.