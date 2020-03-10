Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.84 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,874 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,532.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,813,063.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

