Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,774,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 171,064 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,519 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,941 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,050,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.