Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,847 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 7.96% of ZovioInc . worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 653,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZovioInc . by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. ZovioInc . has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $96.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million.

ZovioInc . Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.