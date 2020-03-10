Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of Brinker International worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Insiders have acquired 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

