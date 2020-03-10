Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 285,831 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NTAP opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

