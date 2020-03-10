Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.88 Million Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 1,681.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529,844 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,947 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

