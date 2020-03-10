Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,371 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

