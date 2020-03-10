Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.34 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,947 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

NYSE GIL opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.