Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.55% of Warrior Met Coal worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $857.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

