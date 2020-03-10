Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $162.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

