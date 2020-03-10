Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 546,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of Enerplus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 181,904 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,367,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 328,560 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $475.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.76. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. ValuEngine lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.