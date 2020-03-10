Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 14,536 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

