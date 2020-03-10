Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 3,959 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 417,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,295 shares of company stock valued at $50,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

