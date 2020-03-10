Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 4,955 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

