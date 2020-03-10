Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 79,924 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,924 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.48% of HeadHunter Group worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHR. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 127,802 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE HHR opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

