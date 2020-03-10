Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 203,010 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 834,134 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

