Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 623,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,172,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after buying an additional 258,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $169.41 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

