Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,288 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $354.96 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.