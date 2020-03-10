Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,195 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

