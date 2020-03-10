Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 440,350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 440,350 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

