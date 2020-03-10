Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,452 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of NRZ opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.00. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

