Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

