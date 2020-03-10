Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

