Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Financial Advocates Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.