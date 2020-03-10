Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

