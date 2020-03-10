Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

