Scot B. Jarvis Purchases 2,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. 1,086,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

