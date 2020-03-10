Scot Benson Acquires 15,000 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,002. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

