SCRIV NETWORK 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $9,806.54 and approximately $8.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.