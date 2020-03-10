SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

SCYX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of SCYX opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

