SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 540 ($7.10). 28,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 590.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 558.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm has a market cap of $491.18 million and a P/E ratio of 28.88. SDL has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

Get SDL alerts:

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.