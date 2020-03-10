Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. 1,706,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,181. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,301,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,723,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,384,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seattle Genetics to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.