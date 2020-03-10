SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.40 Million

Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $226.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.60 million and the highest is $229.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $220.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,499,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.