Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 228.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.60.

SES stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.90. 1,036,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,067. The company has a market cap of $544.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$8.75.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

