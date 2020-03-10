Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.60.

SES traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.90. 1,036,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,067. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.75. The company has a market cap of $544.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.82.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

